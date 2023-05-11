Gilgit-Baltistan CM put under house arrest in Islamabad amid PTI protests

ISLAMABAD – Authorities in the federal capital put Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed under house arrest amid ongoing protests by PTI in various cities against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The chief minister, who is also a leader of the PTI, has been detained at GB House in Islamabad at the orders of Islamabad chief commissioner. Reports said a heavy contingent of police have been deployed at house.

Violent protests continue across the country since the arrest of the PTI chief. At least eight people were killed and dozens others injured in clashes between PTI protesters and police officials.

As tensions remained high, army troops have been called in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad to control the law and order situation. During the protests, the PTI supporters stormed into cantonment areas in different cities while the Lahore Corps Commanders’ house was ransacked in a violent attack.

Police have already arrested several PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry in a bid to defuse violent situation in the country.