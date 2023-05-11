LHC seeks reply from govt in plea seeking restoration of internet services in Pakistan

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the federal government and others to respond to a petition filed by Lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi, which demands the restoration of internet services and social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, in the country.
The petition was filed after protests broke out following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The court has summoned a reply from authorities by May 22.
The petition argues that internet services are a fundamental right of the people of Pakistan under Article 19-A of the Constitution and cannot be curtailed or eliminated through blanket bans or prohibition orders. The petition states that the internet service blockage is unconstitutional and must be set aside.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Wednesday that internet services across the country would remain suspended indefinitely. The decision to block mobile broadband services was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior after protests erupted following Imran Khan’s arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case.
The suspension of internet services has caused inconvenience and financial losses to the people and businesses in Pakistan. The blockade of social media platforms has also disrupted the flow of information and communication, impacting the citizens’ ability to exercise their rights.
