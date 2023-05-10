Pakistan to face internet suspension for an indefinite period, announces PTA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Wednesday said that internet services across the country will remain suspended for an indefinite period amid ongoing protests of PTI supporters against the arrest of Imran Khan.

The authority, in a statement, said the decision to suspend the mobile broadband services was taken at the directives of Ministry of Interior.

Majority of users in Pakistan are also unable to access Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media apps as they are all down due to widespread protests in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the PTA spokesperson stayed away from confirming the reports of curbs on social media applications.

Amnesty International, a Human Rights Group, in a statement called upon PTA and the interior ministry to immediately restore mobile internet services in Pakistan.

“Amid concerns about escalating clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and the police, Amnesty International is alarmed by reports that Pakistani authorities have suspended mobile internet and access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube,” the human rights group tweeted.