Search

PakistanTop News

Army called in as Imran Khan's arrest sparks violent protests across Punjab

02:34 PM | 10 May, 2023
Army called in as Imran Khan's arrest sparks violent protests across Punjab
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Punjab at the request of the caretaker government to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in the province amid ongoing protest of PTI supporters against the arrest of Imran Khan.

A larger number of charged PTI supporters have been staging demonstration in different cities of Pakistan following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday with worst situation was observed in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.

Reports said police have arrested 945 protesters in Punjab over vandalism at public places and violence, adding that 130 police officers were injured and 25 police and government vehicles were burnt while 14 government buildings were stormed by protesters.

Section 144 imposed in major Pakistani cities, Rangers called in Punjab after Imran Khan's arrest

A day earlier, PTI protesters entered cantonment areas in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Multan. Videos shared on social media showed the angry crown barraging into the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and setting it on ablaze. The protesters can also be seen taking away different items from the buildings, saying these were bought with their tax money.

As the tension continued to flare up in Punjab, the caretaker Punjab government requested the interior ministry to provide military troops to control the situation.

In Lahore, the PTI protesters and police clashed outside the Punjab Governor House today (Wednesday) while police contingents have reached the Zaman Park to clear the Canal road for traffic. 

In Islamabad, the angry protesters are trying to block the Srinagar Highway while the security officials are present on the spot to disperse them. 

Reports said the ministry had approved the deployment of 10 companies in the province. The army troops will perform security duties along with the Punjab policemen while some of them will be deployed at sensitive buildings.

DP Exclusive: Unseen footage of attack on Lahore Corps Commander's residence

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Peshawar protests: At least four killed, dozens injured in PTI-police clashes

04:40 PM | 10 May, 2023

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan indicted in Toshakhana case

03:23 PM | 10 May, 2023

British Council cancels O/A level exams in Pakistan amid nationwide protests

11:21 AM | 10 May, 2023

Ex-Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema arrested on abuse of power charges

10:15 AM | 10 May, 2023

NAB gets eight-day physical remand of Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case

04:36 PM | 10 May, 2023

How did Reham react to Imran Khan's arrest?

11:17 PM | 9 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebs lament police assault on PTI supporter amid clashes over Imran ...

04:55 PM | 10 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023

09:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 10, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 296
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 10, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 239,800 on Wednesday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 239,800 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: