Army called in as Imran Khan's arrest sparks violent protests across Punjab

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior on Wednesday approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in Punjab at the request of the caretaker government to tackle the deteriorating law and order situation in the province amid ongoing protest of PTI supporters against the arrest of Imran Khan.

A larger number of charged PTI supporters have been staging demonstration in different cities of Pakistan following the arrest of the party chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Tuesday with worst situation was observed in Punjab’s capital city of Lahore.

Reports said police have arrested 945 protesters in Punjab over vandalism at public places and violence, adding that 130 police officers were injured and 25 police and government vehicles were burnt while 14 government buildings were stormed by protesters.

A day earlier, PTI protesters entered cantonment areas in different cities of Punjab, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Multan. Videos shared on social media showed the angry crown barraging into the residence of the Lahore Corps Commander and setting it on ablaze. The protesters can also be seen taking away different items from the buildings, saying these were bought with their tax money.

As the tension continued to flare up in Punjab, the caretaker Punjab government requested the interior ministry to provide military troops to control the situation.

In Lahore, the PTI protesters and police clashed outside the Punjab Governor House today (Wednesday) while police contingents have reached the Zaman Park to clear the Canal road for traffic.

In Islamabad, the angry protesters are trying to block the Srinagar Highway while the security officials are present on the spot to disperse them.

Reports said the ministry had approved the deployment of 10 companies in the province. The army troops will perform security duties along with the Punjab policemen while some of them will be deployed at sensitive buildings.