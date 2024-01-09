Indian player Mohammad Shami conferred with Arjuna Award

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami was honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award in New Delhi on Tuesday, presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

The Arjuna Award stands as India’s second-highest sporting accolade, recognizing individuals for their unwavering dedication, hard work, and focus in their respective fields.

The previous cricketer to receive this honor was left-handed batter Shikhar Dhawan, bestowed with the Arjuna Award three years ago in 2021.

Expressing his sentiments a day ahead of the ceremony, Shami remarked, “This award is a dream. An entire lifetime passes by, and people are not able to win this award. It’s a matter of great joy, and I’m feeling proud,” as reported by an Indian news agency.

Today I am feeling very proud that I have been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award by the President. I want to thank all those people who have helped me a lot to reach here and have always supported me in my ups and downs... thanks to My Coach, BCCI,team mates,my family,…

Shami has been absent from action in the Indian cricket team following the ODI World Cup, where the team reached the final against Australia. He opted out of the subsequent T20I series against Australia due to an ankle injury, subsequently being named in the squad for South Africa but unable to participate due to the same injury.

His recovery timeline suggests he may miss the initial two Test matches against England, scheduled to commence on January 25.