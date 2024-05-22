Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

LAHORE – Pakistani team will face off England in first T20I match at Headingley today. As thousands will see the action in Leeds, millions will catch the action on TV screens and on online platforms.

Babar XI will kickstart their four-match T20I series against England, with rest of games slated to be held in Birmingham, Cardiff, and at The Oval, London.

The visitors come into this series after 2-1 victory over Ireland in Dublin last week, with Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi standing out with blasting performances. Both teams have announced their squads, with England led by Jos Buttler and Pakistan by Babar Azam.

Pakistan vs England T20 Live Streaming

Pakistan vs England series will be aired on A Sports. For mobile users, the game will be streamed live on Tapmad.

Platform Android iOS Web Tapmad Link Link Link Tamasha Link Link Link

Where to watch Pakistan vs England in UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket. The series is also available for live streaming on the Sky Go app.

Pakistan vs England Live Streamng in India

In India, the T20I series between England and Pakistan will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Sony Liv and Fancode will provide live streaming services.