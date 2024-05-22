Pakistan vs England 1st T20I Live streaming Online

LAHORE – Pakistani team will face off England in first T20I match at Headingley today. As thousands will see the action in Leeds, millions will catch the action on TV screens and on online platforms.
Babar XI will kickstart their four-match T20I series against England, with rest of games slated to be held in Birmingham, Cardiff, and at The Oval, London.
The visitors come into this series after 2-1 victory over Ireland in Dublin last week, with Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi standing out with blasting performances. Both teams have announced their squads, with England led by Jos Buttler and Pakistan by Babar Azam.
Pakistan vs England series will be aired on A Sports. For mobile users, the game will be streamed live on Tapmad.
|Platform
|Android
|iOS
|Web
|Tapmad
|Link
|Link
|Link
|Tamasha
|Link
|Link
|Link
Where to watch Pakistan vs England in UK?
Viewers in the UK can watch the series live on Sky Sports Cricket. The series is also available for live streaming on the Sky Go app.
In India, the T20I series between England and Pakistan will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network. Sony Liv and Fancode will provide live streaming services.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
