Major breakthrough as Norway, Ireland and Spain decide to recognise Palestinian state

In a major development, Norway, Ireland and Spain have decided to formally recognise Palestine as a state next week for the sake of “peace in the Middle East”.

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in a statement, on Wednesday said that the recognition would take place as of May 28, adding that the two-state solution would be in best interest of Israel.

“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” he said.

Shortly after Norwegian premier’s announcement, Ireland’s PM Simon Harris said his country would also recognise a Palestinian state.

“Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” he told media at a news conference. “Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”

“I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks,” Harris said.

The move will take the number of total countries, who have recognised Palestinian state, to 143 out of total 173.

Meawhile, Israel has called back its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway with immediate effect. Israel’s foreign minister said, “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays”.

Israel has said recognition from the European countries will “fuel extremism and instability” in the region.