Major breakthrough as Norway, Ireland and Spain decide to recognise Palestinian state

In a major development, Norway, Ireland and Spain have decided to formally recognise Palestine as a state next week for the sake of “peace in the Middle East”.
Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, in a statement, on Wednesday said that the recognition would take place as of May 28, adding that the two-state solution would be in best interest of Israel.
“There cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition,” he said.
Shortly after Norwegian premier’s announcement, Ireland’s PM Simon Harris said his country would also recognise a Palestinian state.
“Today, Ireland, Norway, and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine,” he told media at a news conference. “Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision.”
“I’m confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks,” Harris said.
The move will take the number of total countries, who have recognised Palestinian state, to 143 out of total 173.
Meawhile, Israel has called back its ambassadors from Ireland and Norway with immediate effect. Israel’s foreign minister said, “Ireland and Norway intend to send a message today to the Palestinians and the whole world: terrorism pays”.
Israel has said recognition from the European countries will “fuel extremism and instability” in the region.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|277.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.34
|748.34
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.34
|59.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|731.13
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.98
|26.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
