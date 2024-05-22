Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

Honda Civic Oriel is renowned for its sleek design and impressive engineering as it perfectly blends style with performance.

The Civic Oriel features a powerful engine, delivering exhilarating performance on Pakistan’s roads while maintaining fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and long drives.

Equipped with an array of advanced features, the Civic Oriel offers a luxurious driving experience. Its spacious interior is adorned with high quality materials and modern amenities, ensuring comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers.

It’s front end features sleek HIDs with integrated LED daytime running lights, a trapezium grille integrated into the design of the headlights with chrome accents and triple air intakes.

The 10th Generation Honda Civic is equipped by 1498cc DOHC Dual VTC+EXH, VTEC engine that can produce toque of 180 Nm. It features four wheel disc break (ABS) and electric power steering, the features that make the ride more comfortable.

Honda Civic Oriel Price in Pakistan

The ex-fatory price of Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 Turbo stands at Rs8,659,000, as of May 2024.

Honda Civic Oriel ex-Lahore Price

The sedan costs Rs8,844,000 in Lahore as the company charges additional Rs35,000 in wake of destination charges and Rs150,000 in wake of tax if the buyer is non-flier.