Search

Pakistan

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024
Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

Honda Civic Oriel is renowned for its sleek design and impressive engineering as it perfectly blends style with performance.

The Civic Oriel features a powerful engine, delivering exhilarating performance on Pakistan’s roads while maintaining fuel efficiency, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and long drives.

Equipped with an array of advanced features, the Civic Oriel offers a luxurious driving experience. Its spacious interior is adorned with high quality materials and modern amenities, ensuring comfort and convenience for both driver and passengers.

It’s front end features sleek HIDs with integrated LED daytime running lights, a trapezium grille integrated into the design of the headlights with chrome accents and triple air intakes.

The 10th Generation Honda Civic is equipped by 1498cc DOHC Dual VTC+EXH, VTEC engine that can produce toque of 180 Nm. It features four wheel disc break (ABS) and electric power steering, the features that make the ride more comfortable.

Honda Civic Oriel Price in Pakistan

The ex-fatory price of Honda Civic Oriel 1.5 Turbo stands at Rs8,659,000, as of May 2024.

Honda Civic Oriel ex-Lahore Price

The sedan costs Rs8,844,000 in Lahore as the company charges additional Rs35,000 in wake of destination charges and Rs150,000 in wake of tax if the buyer is non-flier.

Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan March 2024 update

Pakistan

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

11:21 AM | 22 May, 2024

Border security operations intensify as Pak forces target terrorist ...

10:20 AM | 22 May, 2024

My Impact Meter's CEO, Kanwal Cheema, Honored at Dinner with ...

09:28 AM | 22 May, 2024

FM Ishaq Dar arrives in Bishkek to meet injured Pakistani students ...

09:11 AM | 22 May, 2024

FIR lodged against attack on PTI's Raoof Hasan in Islamabad

08:42 AM | 22 May, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend funeral of Iranian President ...

Pakistan

11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in ...

10:51 PM | 19 May, 2024

Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

04:23 PM | 21 May, 2024

Iqrarul Hassan allegedly attacked by Haq Khatib’s followers in ...

02:37 PM | 20 May, 2024

FBR deputy commissioner robbed on Peshawar Ring Road

07:03 PM | 21 May, 2024

Who attacked PTI leader Raoof Hasan in Islamabad?

Advertisement

Latest

02:10 PM | 22 May, 2024

Honda Civic Oriel latest price in Pakistan May 2024 update

Gold & Silver

01:13 PM | 22 May, 2024

Gold suffers slight losses in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 22 May 2024

 Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 22, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.05 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 277.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.34 748.34
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.51 38.91
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.3 912.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.34 59.94
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.11 172.11
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 731.13
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.98 26.28
Swiss Franc CHF 305.97 308.47
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: