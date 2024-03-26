Search

Pakistan

Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan March 2024 update

Web Desk
09:10 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Honda City 1.2 latest price in Pakistan March 2024 update
Source: File Photo

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while the Honda City CVT in Pakistan is available at Rs4,689,000 after the automaker recently announced big cut in rates, according to official website of Honda Pakistan.

Honda City 1.2 is one of the most selling five-door hatchbacks in Pakistan owing to its reasonable fuel efficiency, stylish looks and strong resale value. 

Honda Pakistan officially launched its 6th generation City model in the South Asian country in 2021 with some facelifts. The Honda City comes in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 is the base variant that features a 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

Exterior

The low-spec variant is equipped with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna.

Interior

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Transmission Type

5 Speed Forward & 1 Reverse, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with Earth Dreams Technology.

Honda City 1.2L CVT Colors

Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium

