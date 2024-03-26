Aima Baig shares pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage

Aima Baig is a popular and versatile Pakistani singer known for several songs, which went trending in recent years.

She is spending time in the Saudi holy cities of Makkah and Madina these as she is there to perform Umrah. With a huge fan-base on social media, Aima Baig keeps sharing her personal and professional activities with her fans.

Sharing some pictures from her Umrah pilgrimage, Aima wrote, "The Summoning - terrifying, beautiful, an aghast feeling all at the same time. Its like you’re unlocking a few secrets of the world - everytime it gives you smthn to always remember. May ALLAH always keep summoning me for my tauba’s and also may ALLAH always keep my Aba jiii w me forever. Ily father."

In another post, Aima Baig wrote, "For the first time in my life - i wanted to post these beautiful moments that i spend there rather than the ones i took of myself, in this beautiful month of Ramadan. Its still very surreal to me - all of this.

The BULAWAH

P.s To all those - Hi i still got the chance to touch and feel the Kabah w these inked hands. The thing is - its not the person whos ever bad, it could be their deeds or actions that are being disliked religiously. ALLAH is the Gracious of all, he loves us more than 70 mothers.

May ALLAH, invite every Muslim to this Holy place. Ameen"

Aima Baig, who started her singing career during her appearances on Dunya News programme Mazaaq Raat in 2015, rose to fame from her songs in Lahore Se Aagey. Later, she gained popularity through many other soundtracks and her appearance in Coke Studio.