Imran Khan names Sher Afzal Marwat, Omar Ayub for key positions in National Assembly

Web Desk
10:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Sher Afzal Marwat
Source: File photo

Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday named his party leaders Omar Ayub Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat for key positions in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khan, who is the founder of the embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), told journalists during a hearing inside Adiala Jail on Tuesday that he has named Sher Afzal Marwat as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Omar Ayub Khan as Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.  

Responding to reporters’ questions, Khan said he was not aware of any forward bloc formed by 40 MPAs in the Punjab Assembly. He said that US Undersecretary of State Donald Lu’s statement should be investigated again. He said the US ambassador hasn’t visited him in jail, adding that he would take up Donald Lu’s statement and American embassy’s role if the US ambassador comes to meet him.

Responding to a question about the cipher, Khan said the original cipher was present in the Foreign Office and that he was given just a paraphrased copy of it. He said that a prime minister is not the watchman of his office that he should be held accountable for the cipher theft. He said there are some security protocols for the prime minister’s office. He said that two judicial commissions should be formed, one to investigate the May 9 violence and the other to look into the vote rigging in the February 8 general elections. 

Khan said that his party was being eliminated using the excuse of May 9 riots. He said that Senate and presidential elections are meaningless because they are based on the rigged general elections of February 8. He said the rulers can keep him in jail if they want to, but they should release other people of his party.

