Sindh govt to arrest unvaccinated people in line with NCOC orders

KARACHI — In an extraordinary move, the Sindh government has decided to arrest the unvaccinated people in line with directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), which is taking aggressive measures to ensure every individual in the country is vaccinated against Covid-19.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC, travellers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It said that buses and other equipment of transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

Hotels and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. Unvaccinated travellers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.