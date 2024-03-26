Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
EducationPakistanTop News

Aitchison College fee waiver row: Ahad Cheema withdraws application from Punjab governor

Web Desk
11:33 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Ahad Cheema on Aitchison College fee scandal
Source: File photo

Hit hard by a "vilification campaign" against him and his family, Pakistan's Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema on Tuesday withdrew his application from Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman seeking a leave of absence from Aitchison College and a complete fee waiver for a period of three years.

Cheema however urged the governor to continue the controversial fee policy for the Aitchison College students. The Aitchison College fee waiver issue came into the limelight on Monday when college principal Michael A. Thompson resigned from his post, citing interference from the Punjab Governor's House in the college's affairs.

Thompson tendered his resignation in protest after the Punjab governor allowed Cheema's two children a leave of absence and a complete fee waiver for a period of three years. It's worth mentioning here that Cheema and the Punjab governor belong to the same political party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which is in power in the Centre as well as in Punjab. 

Defending the governor's decision, Cheema said there was nothing wrong with the governor’s order. Talking to a news channel, Cheema said the governor had made a “general policy” for everyone. He said the policy approved by the college’s board was meant for the children of all civil servants and other people who face problems due to their transfer to other cities. He said that his wife sent an application to the governor for fee waiver, the governor forwarded her application to the Aitchison College's board of governors and the board approved the fee waiver. 

In a letter to the Punjab governor on Tuesday, Cheema said the new policy of giving a fee waiver if a student is not studying at the college is “just, fair, equitable and against the traditional elitist mindset”. He said the governor should “not withdraw the new policy under any nefarious pressure” as the policy would help students and their parents in future.

He however said that his family had “suffered mockery, slur and a vilification campaign” after Aitchison College principal's resignation. “Under these circumstances, I wish to convey that I do not want to avail this facility for my children howsoever rightful I may be and just and fair the policy may be,” he said.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:33 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Aitchison College fee waiver row: Ahad Cheema withdraws application ...

11:21 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

UN expert says Israel committing genocide in Gaza

10:06 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Imran Khan names Sher Afzal Marwat, Omar Ayub for key positions in ...

09:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

NUML, Korean Embassy host 2024 Quiz on Korea

07:46 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

07:30 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

China calls for 'thorough investigation' into Bisham suicide bombing

Most viewed

01:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Directorate General Immigration and Passports Jobs 2024

07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

10:44 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Gullu Butt, vandal of Model Town clashes, passes away after prolonged ...

01:27 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Class 8 School Based Assessment English Final Paper 2024

12:43 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Aitchison College principal Michael Thomson steps down over ...

09:31 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:24 AM | 27 Mar, 2024

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Gold & Silver

02:51 PM | 26 Mar, 2024

Gold price up by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.50 281.25
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724/36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.75 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: