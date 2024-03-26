Search

Noorul Hassan joins star cast of Turkish drama serial Selahaddin Eyyubi

Web Desk
11:54 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
Selahaddin Eyyubi
Source: Instagram

Noorul Hassan, a popular TV show host and a veteran Pakistani TV actor known for his versatile roles in several drama serials over the last two decades, has joined the star cast of the Turkish drama serial Selahaddin Eyyubi, which is a combination of action, historical drama and adventure.

Reports suggest that Hum TV will soon telecast Selahaddin Eyyubi in Urdu language. Previously, this drama serial is being telecast by the Turkish TV channel TRT at 9:00 PM every Monday. This drama serial is based on the life of the inspiring Muslim ruler and military commander Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Turkish actor Ugur Gunes is playing the role of Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi in the drama serial also featuring Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, Kashif Ansari, Junaid Ali Shah and others.

