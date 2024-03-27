Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)