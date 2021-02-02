Kashmala Tariq's son gets bail in Islamabad road accident case

ISLAMABAD - A sessions court has granted interim bail to son of Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplaces Kashmala Tariq in a case related to a fatal accident that claimed four lives in Islamabad Monday night.

Azlan Khan appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Sohail along with his lawyer. The court has barred the police from arresting the suspect, who has been directed to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Khan has been granted bail until Feb 16.

He is nominated in a first information report lodged with Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station regarding the accident.

Four people were crushed to death in the tragic accident at G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway in the federal capital when a VIP motorcade of Kashmala Tariq ran a red light and rammed into a vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Anas, Faisal, Haider, and Farooq were killed in the accident, they had come from Mansehra in search of jobs, police said.

Earlier today, Kashmala in a press conference claimed that the vehicle was being driven by her driver and not her son. She urged the media to check the CCTV footage installed on roads, adding that her son was wrongly framed in the case.