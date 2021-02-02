Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s husband convoy in Islamabad (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – At least four people crushed to death in a tragic accident at G-11 signal on Srinagar Highway in the federal capital when a VIP motorcade of Waqas Khan ran a red light and rammed into pedestrians.

Sources said Waqas Khan and son Azlan Khan were reportedly riding a black SUV, with a government number plate. Five vehicles were part of the VIP motorcade.

The Islamabad police also confirmed the arrest of the driver. Vehicles have been taken into custody and action will be taken in accordance with the law, the statement further added. A case has been registered in Model Police Station Ramna.

A tragic accident took place at the G11 signal in which four people lost their lives and two are injured and shifted to the hospital. The Police and traffic police are at the spot. The police is trying to contact the families of deceased and injured. 1/2 https://t.co/It9rkBDRsK — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) February 1, 2021

On the other hand, two persons were also injured in the accident. The dead and injured were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.