Two injured at Nawaz Sharif’s residence after gas leakage

LAHORE – Two people were injured at Jati Umra, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Raiwind, due to gas leakage in a chiller plant on Sunday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ataullah Tarar told media personnel that the two people were workers at the house and were injured due to gas leakage, but were out of danger and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He said the leakage had happened due to a technical fault. However, he did not specify how the incident occurred or the nature of the injuries the two men had sustained.