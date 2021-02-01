ICC, legends wonderstruck by scenic Gwadar Cricket Stadium

The picturesque cricket stadium in the port city of Gwadar has all eyes on it, including International Cricket Council's (ICC).

Being in awe of its beauty, the ICC shared photo of the cricket stadium, challenging people if they have seen “a more picturesque sports venue”.

PM Imran Khan also couldn't stop himself from admiring the beautiful stadium, "The world’s most picturesque cricket stadium. Gwadar, Pakistan," he mentioned in his Facebook post.

Pakistani TV personality Fakhr-e-Alam uploaded a video of the ‘Gwadar cricket ground’ on Sunday, calling it the “most beautiful cricket ground” he had ever seen.

Sharing a short video clip on Twitter, he urged people to come out and play cricket in the Gwadar cricket ground.

Large, lush green stadium constructed between a long road and jagged edges of the mountains has been displayed in the video.

"To all #cricket playing friends everywhere in the world....come visit us...come play cricket with us here in Gawadar cricket ground....it’s the most beautiful cricket ground Inhave ever seen......," he tweeted.

Former Pakistani batsman Faisal Iqbal replied to the tweet, appreciating the stadium and promising to promote it.

"Simply brilliant. I have been watching pictures of this ground and very much looking forward to visit there soon, as Head Coach Balochistan @1st_xi will do my best to find talent with our @TheRealPCB team from this beautiful city of Gawadar also InshAllah!" he tweeted.

Fakhr-e-Alam’s pictures of the Gwadar’s stadium created a buzz among the cricketers. South Africa’s Dale Steyn, former Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram were also astounded.

Some more breathtaking pictures were shared by Alam on Twitter.

Earlier, another ground in Chitral became a hit in Pakistan, but the Gwadar stadium has made its own mark.