11 killed, several injured after speeding bus turns turtle in Lasbela
Share
QUETTA – At least 11 people were killed while 12 others injured when a speeding passenger coach met an accident in Balochistan.
The accident took place at Sakan near Wayaro Farm where the Panjgur-bound coach turned turtle due to overspeeding, resulting in the death of passengers.
According to the rescue officials, the deceased include five women, two children, and four men. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Othal.
The ill-fated passenger coach was en route to Karachi from Panjgur, sources.
Two Levies personnel among eight killed after ... 11:05 AM | 20 Jan, 2021
QUETTA – At least eight people were killed and 22 injured as a speeding passenger coach overturned after skidding ...
- TikTokers Muskan, Aamir among four shot dead in Karachi10:52 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- 11 killed, several injured after speeding bus turns turtle in Lasbela10:29 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,220 new infections – lowest in three ...09:55 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Four crushed to death by Kashmala Tariq’s husband convoy in ...09:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-02- ...09:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
- UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team up for Maria B's ...08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th birthday07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021