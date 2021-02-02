11 killed, several injured after speeding bus turns turtle in Lasbela
Web Desk
10:29 AM | 2 Feb, 2021
11 killed, several injured after speeding bus turns turtle in Lasbela
QUETTA – At least 11 people were killed while 12 others injured when a speeding passenger coach met an accident in Balochistan.

The accident took place at Sakan near Wayaro Farm where the Panjgur-bound coach turned turtle due to overspeeding, resulting in the death of passengers.

According to the rescue officials, the deceased include five women, two children, and four men. The bodies and the injured have been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Othal.

The ill-fated passenger coach was en route to Karachi from Panjgur, sources.

