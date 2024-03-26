NUML, Korean Embassy host 2024 Quiz on Korea

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Modern Languages on Tuesday hosted 2024 Quiz on Korea. The event was organized jointly by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Department of Korean Language & Culture at NUML.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr Park Kijun, Dr. Atif Faraz (the registrar at NUML), Professor Dr Jamil Asghar Jami (Dean of the Faculty of Languages), Mr Ahtisham Hussain (Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture), other faculty members, and a large number of students attendees the event.

The students demonstrated an excellent knowledge of Korean culture and history. The winners were awarded exciting prizes, including a Samsung Tab A9 with 128 GB of storage for the first prize winner, a Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm in classic black for the second prize winner, and Galaxy Buds 2 for the seven other participants. These prizes were awarded alongside certificates of appreciation.

During his remarks, H.E. Mr Park Kijun emphasized the importance of events like the 2024 Quiz on Korea and learning the Korean language in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.

In his concluding remarks, Professor Dr Jamil Asghar Jami congratulated all the students and wished good luck to all Korean-speaking Pakistani students. He expressed optimism regarding the future of bilateral ties and the people-to-people interaction between Pakistan and Korea.