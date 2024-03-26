NUML, Korean Embassy host 2024 Quiz on Korea

ISLAMABAD - The National University of Modern Languages on Tuesday hosted 2024 Quiz on Korea. The event was organized jointly by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Department of Korean Language & Culture at NUML.
Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, H.E. Mr Park Kijun, Dr. Atif Faraz (the registrar at NUML), Professor Dr Jamil Asghar Jami (Dean of the Faculty of Languages), Mr Ahtisham Hussain (Head of the Department of Korean Language and Culture), other faculty members, and a large number of students attendees the event.
The students demonstrated an excellent knowledge of Korean culture and history. The winners were awarded exciting prizes, including a Samsung Tab A9 with 128 GB of storage for the first prize winner, a Galaxy Watch 5, 40mm in classic black for the second prize winner, and Galaxy Buds 2 for the seven other participants. These prizes were awarded alongside certificates of appreciation.
During his remarks, H.E. Mr Park Kijun emphasized the importance of events like the 2024 Quiz on Korea and learning the Korean language in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the Republic of Korea.
In his concluding remarks, Professor Dr Jamil Asghar Jami congratulated all the students and wished good luck to all Korean-speaking Pakistani students. He expressed optimism regarding the future of bilateral ties and the people-to-people interaction between Pakistan and Korea.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
