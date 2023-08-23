Search

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court takes up Imran Khan's plea today

23 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea as PTI chief challenged the Islamabad High Court's order of remanding the Toshakhana case to lower court judge Humayun Dilawar who sentenced the ousted premier to three years in prison.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel will hear the plea, as PTI chief prayed before SC to revoke proceedings before the trial court hearing graft case.

In the appeal, the counsel of former PM maintained that IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq misconstrued the submission to remand the case to any trial judge other than ASJ Humayun Dilawar.

It said IHC CJ remanded the case back to trial court without listening to arguments on merits regarding the application for the transfer of the case.

The appeal called trial court by Judge Humayun Dilawar ‘cursory and shoddy’, saying it did not address the essential arguments of the petitioner’s counsel.

Furthermore, Imran's counsel termed IHC's judgment in breach of the fundamental rights of the petitioner.  

Earlier this month, ASCJ Judge Dilawar jailed Imran Khan and disqualified for five years in the Toshakhana case. He has also been fined Rs1 lac.

The court ruled that a criminal case has been proved against the former premier and announced a sentence of three-year in jail. 

More to follow...

