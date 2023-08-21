Search

SC forms bench to hear Imran Khan’s petitions against Toshakhana ruling 

07:58 PM | 21 Aug, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has formed a bench to hear the pleas filed by the PTI chairman Imran Khan against a verdict of the the Islamabad High Court in the Toshakhana case. 

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Mandokhail will take up the case on August 23. 

The former premier has filed petitions against the IHC decision announced on August 3 remanding back the Toshakhana case to the trial court in the federal capital to review its decision regarding admissibility of the case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had invalidated the trial court’s ruling that had declared the case admissible and sent it back to decided on it after hearing the defence counsel. 

On August 5, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar awarded three-year jail sentence to Imran Khan and impose a fine of Rs100,000. 

The judge had said criminal case, which was filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan for not declaring the Toshkhana gifts, had been proved against the former premier.

The court had also turned down the PTI chief's appeal against declaring the case maintainable. It is recalled that the PTI chief had not appeared before the court despite issuances of multiple summons. 

Following the ruling, police arrested Khan and shifted to Attock Jail. He has challenged the decision in the IHC, which is yet to take up the petitions. 

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan disqualified, sentenced to 3 years in jail in Toshakhana case

