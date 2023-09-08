ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved an increase of Rs1.46 per unit in power tariff on the account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of July 2023.

The Nepra announced the decision after hearing a plea seeking increase in electricity price. The power distribution companies will recover the additional amount from consumers in bills for September 2023.

An official statement said that the increase in tariff will not be applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers.

The regulatory body would release its detailed verdict later while the final decision about increase in power tariff would be taken by the caretaker federal government.

Earlier, Nepra approved Rs1.11 per unit increase in tariff for hydropower electricity. The new price of hydropower’s unit has been increased to Rs4.96 from previous Rs3.85 for period of 2022-23.

The regulatory authority also ordered the Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) to conduct the capacity status of WAPDA hydropower stations.

It directed that the capacity status should be conducted separately and the report of all the stations should be submitted to Nepra.

The increase in the hydropower tariff comes as people in different cities of Pakistan are protesting against the inflated electricity after receiving massive bills.

Angry people not only torched the people, but also demanded the government to withdraw additional taxes on the electricity bills. Amid the protest, the caretaker setup is negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to seek relief for the masses.