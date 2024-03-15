Honda City prices go down in Pakistan; check new rates

KARACHI – Honda Pakistan has announced a surprising cut in price of its City lineup, a day after Toyota decreased Yaris rates.

The Japanese automaker has reduced the price of Honda City 1.2’s two variants by up to Rs140,000 in what appears a bid to boost sales amid inflation in the country.

The price of Honda City 1.2 MT was dropped by Rs50,000 to Rs4,649,000 from previous price of Rs4,699,000.

Similarly, the price f Honda City 1.2 CVT price was decreased by Rs140,000 with new price fixing at Rs4,689,000.