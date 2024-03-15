Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Business

Honda City prices go down in Pakistan; check new rates

05:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
Honda City prices go down in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Honda Pakistan has announced a surprising cut in price of its City lineup, a day after Toyota decreased Yaris rates. 

The Japanese automaker has reduced the price of Honda City 1.2’s two variants by up to Rs140,000 in what appears a bid to boost sales amid inflation in the country. 

The price of Honda City 1.2 MT was dropped by Rs50,000 to Rs4,649,000 from previous price of Rs4,699,000.

Similarly, the price f Honda City 1.2 CVT price was decreased by Rs140,000 with new price fixing at Rs4,689,000.

Islamabad annual token tax on Honda City 1.2 March 2024 update

Facebook Comments

Business

05:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Honda City prices go down in Pakistan; check new rates

05:24 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Zindigi and State Bank of Pakistan Drive Digital Evolution with Raast ...

10:23 AM | 15 Mar, 2024

200 Prize Bond 2024 – Check Draw Results here

01:50 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

KSE-100 index surges by more than 1,000 points in intraday trade

01:26 PM | 14 Mar, 2024

Toyota cuts Yaris price in Pakistan; Check new rates here

10:02 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, IMF initiate talks today for release of $1.1bn tranche of ...

Business

09:04 AM | 14 Mar, 2024

What will be the new Petrol Price in Pakistan from March 16?

09:05 AM | 13 Mar, 2024

Rs1000 notes with one printed side found in Karachi (VIDEO)

02:07 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Gold rates go down in Pakistan

11:23 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

PM Shehbaz vows to ensure implementation of CPEC initiatives

02:32 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Honda CG 125 installment plan 2024 with zero markup

05:36 PM | 13 Mar, 2024

Bearish trend in PSX costs investors over Rs120 billion

Advertisement

Latest

05:47 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Honda City prices go down in Pakistan; check new rates

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 15 Mar, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 15 March 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani rupee slightly improved against the US dollar in the open market on March 15, 2024, Friday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.75 for selling.

Euro moves down to 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate saw little fluctuations. The new rate hovers around 356 for buying, and 358.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 74.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 15 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.8 281.75
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 358.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.75 76.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.4 750.4
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.92 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.69 36.04
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.8 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.59 60.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.89 173.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.67 26.97
Omani Riyal OMR 725.18 733.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.7 77.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 27.27 27.57
Swiss Franc CHF 317.98 320.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: