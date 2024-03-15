Search

Pakistan set to host cricket tri-series after two decades

07:04 PM | 15 Mar, 2024
LAHORE – PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met the Chairman of Cricket South Africa (CSA), Mr Lawson Naidoo and the Chairman of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Mr Roger Twose.

The agenda of the meeting included the ODI Tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa, to be held in February 2025 in Pakistan, just before the ICC Champions Trophy. The Tri-series was finalised and welcomed by the host and both the member boards.

Chairman PCB also extended an invitation to Mr Roger Twose and Mr Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket Board last hosted a tri-series in October 2004, where Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were the other two teams in the event.

Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi: “The Tri-series between Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand will be an exciting event and it is after a long time that Pakistan will host such a tournament. I would like to thank the heads of NZC and CSA for agreeing to participate in the Tri-series. The PCB is also looking forward to hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 which will be a great pleasure for Pakistan to host the top eight ODI teams on its soil.”

