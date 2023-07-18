PCB chief Zaka Ashraf to unveil Asia Cup 2023 schedule on July 19

LAHORE – The head of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, will unveil the schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to the PCB, Ashraf will unveil the schedule for the eagerly anticipated Asian tournament at 7:15pm.

The hybrid model of Asia Cup was floated by Najam Sethi, the former chairman of the PCB Management Committee, and was accepted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) earlier this year.

The hybrid model says that the Asian event will be split into two halves, with the first half taking place in Sri Lanka and the second one in Pakistan.

According to reports, Lahore and Multan will host four matches in Pakistan.

Last week, on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the chief executives committee (CEC) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Durban, South Africa, Ashraf met Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), to finalise the schedule.