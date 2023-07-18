Search

26 Indian opposition parties join hands againt Modi's BJP ahead of 2024 elections

Web Desk 10:23 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Source: Twitter

In a bid to build a strong defence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the parliamentary elections next year, more than two dozen Indian opposition parties on Tuesday formed an alliance called “INDIA”.

The decision was announced at the end of a two-day meeting of 26 parties in the southern city of Bengaluru. Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the main opposition Congress party, said INDIA stood for “Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance”.

Speaking at a joint press conference held by opposition parties, which are part of the alliance, Kharge said “together, we will solve many problems of the country”. Indian news website The Quint quoted him as saying that an 11-member coordination committee of the alliance would be set up soon.

“The next meeting will be held in Mumbai where the 11 committee members will be elected,” he said, adding that the panel and opposition leaders would also discuss and reach a consensus on seat-sharing in next year’s elections in the Mumbai meeting.

In a video of the occasion shared on the Congress party’s Twitter, he was seen hailing the alliance a “great achievement for us”.

“We have gathered here to save our democracy and the constitution. This is a collective fight against unemployment, inflation and other key issues that the country is dealing with.

“We will succeed in this fight,” he added.

Also speaking on the occasion, top Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said, “The fight is against the BJP and its ideology. This fight is between India and Narendra Modi.”

“This fight is not between two political formations but to defend the idea of India. If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It’s a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi,” he was seen saying in videos shared by India’s ANI news agency.

Delhi-based NDTV mentioned in a report that the opposition alliance’s decision sets what Gandhi “called a ‘Modi versus INDIA’ battle for the 2024 general elections”.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

