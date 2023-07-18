Taylor Swift breaks Barbra Streisand's record with 12th number one album

Taylor Swift has made history once again as Billboard announced that she now holds the record for the most number-one albums by a female artist.
The release of her latest album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming her 12th number-one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand's previous record.
While male performers like Jay-Z and the Beatles have achieved over a dozen number-one albums, Billboard acknowledges that their ranking system has evolved over the years to include anthologies. However, Taylor Swift, at the age of 33, has also accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the first living artist in almost 60 years to have four albums simultaneously in the top 10. This notable achievement includes her albums "Midnights," "Lover," and "Folklore."
Additionally, Billboard highlighted that Taylor Swift became the first living artist to have 11 albums concurrently in the top 200. These impressive accomplishments coincide with her ongoing "Eras" tour, where she enthrals fans with performances of her greatest hits. The stadium concert series, spanning 106 dates and beginning in March, is on the verge of becoming the first billion-dollar tour.
"Speak Now" initially debuted in 2010, and Taylor Swift has embarked on a mission to re-record her first six albums to regain control of their rights. This process, allowed by her contracts, commenced in November 2020, and she has already re-recorded "Fearless" and "Red."
Swift's impact on the music industry is undeniable, and her groundbreaking achievements continue to solidify her status as a trailblazing artist. Last October, she made history by securing all 10 spots on the top US song chart simultaneously with the release of her tenth studio album, "Midnights."
