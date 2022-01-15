Mehwish Hayat to star in Ms Marvel alongside Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha?

Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient Mehwish Hayat is one of the most bankable female superstars of Pakistan and the rumour mill is abuzz that she will be adding another feature to her cap with her Hollywood debut.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star is gearing to make her debut in 'Ms Marvel' alongside Fawad Khan and Nimra Bucha. Ms Marvel is set to hit OTT platforms in summer 2022.

While Hayat has not confirmed the news herself, the rumour has it that she will make her debut very soon.

Earlier, the Humsafar star Fawad Khan confirmed the news as he said: “It’s a wonderful experience, it was good fun. The cast that I worked with, the people that I worked with, it was good fun, but I am sorry, I cannot say anything more than that at this point in time,” he said.

Other actors in the film include Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman and Travina Springer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Moreover, the 33-year-old is currently facing backlash for her bold dance video that left the internet ablaze.

Taking to Instagram, the Dillagi star was spotted grooving to Heartbreak Anniversary which has rocketed to the number-one position on urban radio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 32-year-old star's dancing video drew widespread trolling.

On the work front, Mehwish will next be seen in the film London Nahi Jaunga alongside superstar Humayun Saeed and Kubra Khan.