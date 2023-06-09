Taylor Swift and Matty Healy call it quits

Hollywood iconic singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is going through a breakup again! After her brief romance of six years ended with actor Joe Alwyn, Swift was rumored to be dating 1975 band member Matty Healy.

Although the couple neither confirmed nor denied the rumors of the rekindling, reports have suggested that the Look What You Made Me Do singer and Healy indeed linked up but parted ways later.

The Blank Space singer “had fun with him, but it was always casual," a source confirmed to PEOPLE. "They are no longer romantically involved."

"They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," another insider told PEOPLE. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course."

The Karma singer who is currently on her record-breaking Eras Tour since April, is quite caught up in her life, however, Healy was in attendance for all six of Swift's concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia.

"Taylor is doing great — her focus right now is her tour. Since Matty is touring too, they won't be able to see each other at all. They have been friends for years and decided to just go back to being friends. Nothing complicated happened. It's just life."

Another PEOPLE source added, "Taylor and Matty still care for one another but they are in the middle of world tours so are both incredibly busy. They've been friends for years and are still friends."

"He likes to provoke a response out of people. She's a grown woman more than capable of forming her own opinions about people," the insider added.

"No one forces her into anything, especially not these days. She's on top of the world."