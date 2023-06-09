Polio virus found in environmental sample from Karachi

KARACHI – The National Operations Centre for Polio Eradication has confirmed that poliovirus was identified in a sample of the environment obtained from Gadap Town of Sindh capital.
The sample, which was taken on May 15, proved positive, making it the first time this year that this has happened.
The detection of the poliovirus in the environmental sample has caused the health officials to get concerned.
Dr. Shahzad Asif Baig voiced his worries and emphasised the urgency of taking urgent measures to stop the virus's spread.
The discovery of the positive environmental sample serves as a reminder that the virus still poses a serious threat to public health even though Pakistan has only recorded one case of polio so far this year.
The southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts have had the most success in keeping the poliovirus confined.
However, the most recent positive sample in Karachi highlights the necessity of ongoing surveillance and focused actions throughout the nation. Especially noteworthy are other reports of favourable environmental trends in places like Lahore, Hangu, Peshawar, DI Khan, and Upper South Waziristan.
Ten areas were sampled for environmental factors across Pakistan, and it was discovered that the virus was present in six of them and had its origins in nearby Afghanistan.
Poliovirus remnants from Bannu were discovered in four different places.
