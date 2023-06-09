PPP anthem ‘Dila Teer Bija’ hits Indian clubs, and people are loving it (VIDEO)

While relations between Pakistan and India remain fragile, the arch-rivals share a deep affinity for each other's art, especially music. The latest trend is the Pakistan People’s Party anthem Dila Teer Bija which is breaking barriers of nationality.

PPP anthem "Dila Teer Bija", a solid ditty based on a groovy, beat-heavy rendition of Baloch folk music, crooned by Shabana Noshi, and composed by Zahoor Khan Zeibi got massive love in Pakistan, and is now making waves across the border.

A viral clip has gone viral on social media showing people dancing to the viral song in a club in India's Hyderabad.

In the age of digital media, the younger generation often vibes on other cultural beats, and given the fact that Pakistanis and Indians hum the same songs and listen to similar music, the anthem of a leading political party hitting clubs across the border is something one can't ignore.