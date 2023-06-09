Pakistan plans to relax annual currency caps for inbound passengers

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to introduce a slew of important legislations in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2023-23 with aim at regulating the foreign currency.

Reports said that the government would increase the maximum limit to carry foreign currency for inbound passengers. Under the proposed law, people coming to Pakistan can carry up to $100,000 in a year. Furthermore, they would not be inquired about the source of the income.

The government has also decided to tighten the noose around people and companies involved in hoarding of the foreign currency. The new budget would purpose strict punishment and penalties for individuals and the companies.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is set to unveil the budget with outlay over Rs14.5 trillion in the National Assembly at 4pm today.