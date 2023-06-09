Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Saba Qamar announces film on polio in Pakistan

Web Desk 01:13 PM | 9 Jun, 2023
Saba Qamar announces film on polio in Pakistan

LAHORE – Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that usually spreads through contaminated water or food, and Pakistan and Afghanistan are the final wild bastion of the virus which has been eradicated from parts of the world.

Despite all-out efforts from previous governments, a wide range of barriers and facilitators has been hampering the end of polio vaccination implementation. Many workers have been killed in militant attacks and anti-polio drives have been running as people still considered it a Western conspiracy.

Creating a film on polio to raise awareness about the disease and its prevention sounds like a good idea, and it is going to happen soon as top Pakistani actor Saba Qamar will play her part in an upcoming project.

Sharing her views at a recent event, the Baaghi star said she tried to positively influence people with her work in previous years and to improve their behavior. Calling acting his identity, the Lollywood diva said it is her responsibility to work for people’s welfare and prosperity.

Saba said it's her dream that no child in Pakistan is left deprived of polio drops, and to make it happen, she announced a film. She mentioned sharing the idea with a renowned producer. Sharing a glimpse of project, the 39-year-old said they will reveal the horror of crippling disease, and how children can be saved.

https://twitter.com/PakFightsPolio/status/1666768214012100608

Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan remained among two nations in world where the contagious virus thrived in the borderlands.

Last year, Pakistan marks one-year polio-free milestone but soon after the feat, dozens of cases were reported in the mountainous region of Waziristan.

Experts suggest that a country must be polio-free for three consecutive years — but even one year is a long time in a country where vaccination teams are in the crosshairs of insurgency.

Polio virus found in environmental sample from Karachi

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Are Shehnaaz Gill and Akshay Kumar going to share screen in latest film?

10:51 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Raindrops and Rhythms: Saba Qamar's dance in the rain steals hearts

06:24 PM | 7 Jun, 2023

Naseeruddin Shah 'stands corrected' on remarks about use of Sindhi language in Pakistan

12:48 AM | 8 Jun, 2023

Swara Bhasker announces pregnancy on Twitter

05:38 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Saba Qamar to Haris Rauf: Lollywood stars exude extravaganza at recent event

08:21 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Pakistan celebs have a special message on World Environment Day

08:55 PM | 5 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Budget 2023-24: Pakistan mulls fine on delay in tax return filing

02:51 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 9 June, 2023

09:24 AM | 9 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 09, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 299.9 303.15
Euro EUR 319 322
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 82.6 83.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.5 80.3
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.53
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 9, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 227,250 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs194,830.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Karachi PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Islamabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Peshawar PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Quetta PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sialkot PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Attock PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujranwala PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Jehlum PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Multan PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Bahawalpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Gujrat PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nawabshah PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Chakwal PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Hyderabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Nowshehra PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Sargodha PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Faisalabad PKR 227,250 PKR 2125
Mirpur PKR 227,250 PKR 2125

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: