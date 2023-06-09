Saba Qamar announces film on polio in Pakistan

LAHORE – Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease that usually spreads through contaminated water or food, and Pakistan and Afghanistan are the final wild bastion of the virus which has been eradicated from parts of the world.

Despite all-out efforts from previous governments, a wide range of barriers and facilitators has been hampering the end of polio vaccination implementation. Many workers have been killed in militant attacks and anti-polio drives have been running as people still considered it a Western conspiracy.

Creating a film on polio to raise awareness about the disease and its prevention sounds like a good idea, and it is going to happen soon as top Pakistani actor Saba Qamar will play her part in an upcoming project.

Sharing her views at a recent event, the Baaghi star said she tried to positively influence people with her work in previous years and to improve their behavior. Calling acting his identity, the Lollywood diva said it is her responsibility to work for people’s welfare and prosperity.

Saba said it's her dream that no child in Pakistan is left deprived of polio drops, and to make it happen, she announced a film. She mentioned sharing the idea with a renowned producer. Sharing a glimpse of project, the 39-year-old said they will reveal the horror of crippling disease, and how children can be saved.

https://twitter.com/PakFightsPolio/status/1666768214012100608

Pakistan and war-torn Afghanistan remained among two nations in world where the contagious virus thrived in the borderlands.

Last year, Pakistan marks one-year polio-free milestone but soon after the feat, dozens of cases were reported in the mountainous region of Waziristan.

Experts suggest that a country must be polio-free for three consecutive years — but even one year is a long time in a country where vaccination teams are in the crosshairs of insurgency.