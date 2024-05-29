Nausheen Shah goes under the knife, requests fans for prayers  

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah mentioned that she underwent major surgery on May 27. She stated that the surgery was pre-planned and, thankfully, went well. She asked her fans to pray for her full recovery.
In a social media post, the actress further said that she decided to personally inform her fans after the surgery so they would know she is doing well and can sincerely pray for her recovery.
The doctors have advised her to rest completely and take care of herself. Nausheen Shah did not disclose the nature of the surgery or any other related details.
Following the news of her surgery, fans and showbiz stars have expressed their prayers and good wishes for her.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
