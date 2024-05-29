Search

Nausheen Shah goes under the knife, requests fans for prayers  

Web Desk
05:51 PM | 29 May, 2024
Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah mentioned that she underwent major surgery on May 27. She stated that the surgery was pre-planned and, thankfully, went well. She asked her fans to pray for her full recovery.

In a social media post, the actress further said that she decided to personally inform her fans after the surgery so they would know she is doing well and can sincerely pray for her recovery. 

The doctors have advised her to rest completely and take care of herself. Nausheen Shah did not disclose the nature of the surgery or any other related details.

Following the news of her surgery, fans and showbiz stars have expressed their prayers and good wishes for her.

06:24 PM | 29 May, 2024

Summer vacation 2024 announced for colleges, universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

