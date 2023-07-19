Gigi Hadid faces arrest in Cayman Islands for possessing marijuana

Last week, the renowned model Gigi Hadid found herself in legal trouble when she was arrested in the Cayman Islands on alleged marijuana possession, as reported by authorities.
The arrest involved Hadid and her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy. The authorities identified the charges as the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia, following a search of their luggage upon arriving on a private aircraft from the United States to the Cayman Islands on July 10.
During the incident, a small quantity was discovered and recovered by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. In response to the accusations, a representative clarified to CBS News that she had been carrying marijuana legally purchased in New York City, supported by a valid medical license. The representative also highlighted that medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.
The arrest occurred at Owen Roberts International Airport, and both women were subsequently released on bail. Later, they pleaded guilty, leading to a fine of approximately $1,200. However, it's worth noting that no conviction was officially recorded by the border authorities.
Despite the legal issues, Hadid continued to share moments of her beach and ocean adventures on Instagram in the week following the arrest, captioning one of her photos with the words: "All's well that ends well."
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
