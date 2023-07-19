Search

Gigi Hadid faces arrest in Cayman Islands for possessing marijuana

Web Desk 06:31 PM | 19 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Last week, the renowned model Gigi Hadid found herself in legal trouble when she was arrested in the Cayman Islands on alleged marijuana possession, as reported by authorities.

The arrest involved Hadid and her friend, influencer Leah Nicole McCarthy. The authorities identified the charges as the importation of marijuana and paraphernalia, following a search of their luggage upon arriving on a private aircraft from the United States to the Cayman Islands on July 10.

During the incident, a small quantity was discovered and recovered by the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control. In response to the accusations, a representative clarified to CBS News that she had been carrying marijuana legally purchased in New York City, supported by a valid medical license. The representative also highlighted that medical use of marijuana has been legal in Grand Cayman since 2017.

The arrest occurred at Owen Roberts International Airport, and both women were subsequently released on bail. Later, they pleaded guilty, leading to a fine of approximately $1,200. However, it's worth noting that no conviction was officially recorded by the border authorities.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Despite the legal issues, Hadid continued to share moments of her beach and ocean adventures on Instagram in the week following the arrest, captioning one of her photos with the words: "All's well that ends well."

Did Varun Dhawan offend American supermodel Gigi Hadid?

