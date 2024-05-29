Search

Summer vacation 2024 announced for colleges, universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

06:24 PM | 29 May, 2024
Summer vacation 2024 announced for colleges, universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has announced summer vacation 2024 for all colleges and universities across the province. 

The department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the summer break for the educational institutions in summer zone will be observed from June 15 to August 31, 2024.

However, the summer holidays will commence in winter zone from July 1 till 31. The colleges and universities in this region will reopen on August 1, 2024.

“Consequent upon the above, the exam schedule notified by the Universities/HEIs/Colleges for BS (4 Year) and Associate Degree Program or any other, will remain operative as per the approved Academic Calendar,” read the notification.

