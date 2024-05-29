Karachi board announces new date for May 28’s postponed matric exams

KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced new schedule for the exams postponed on May 28 due to a sudden public holiday on the account of the Youm-e-Takbeer.
The board said that the postponed exams will be conducted on June 2 (Sunday), adding that the matric exams will be held concurrently with the intermediate annual examinations at some centre as these are set to commence from June 1.
As per the revised schedule, Ninth class (Science Group) students will take Urdu Normal Course, Sindhi Normal Course (Compulsory), Geography of Pakistan Paper-I, and English Literature in the morning shift.
The students of matric class (General Group) will take Arabic, Persian, and Household Accounts papers in the evening shift, the board announced.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared a public holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan in the year 1998.
“Youm-e-Takbeer reminds how the entire Pakistani nation got united on that day to make the country’s defence invincible,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.03
|748.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.6
|7.75
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.