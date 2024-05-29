Karachi board announces new date for May 28’s postponed matric exams

KARACHI – Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced new schedule for the exams postponed on May 28 due to a sudden public holiday on the account of the Youm-e-Takbeer.

The board said that the postponed exams will be conducted on June 2 (Sunday), adding that the matric exams will be held concurrently with the intermediate annual examinations at some centre as these are set to commence from June 1.

As per the revised schedule, Ninth class (Science Group) students will take Urdu Normal Course, Sindhi Normal Course (Compulsory), Geography of Pakistan Paper-I, and English Literature in the morning shift.

The students of matric class (General Group) will take Arabic, Persian, and Household Accounts papers in the evening shift, the board announced.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday declared a public holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when Pakistan’s defence became impregnable after nuclear tests in the hills of Chagai, Balochistan in the year 1998.

“Youm-e-Takbeer reminds how the entire Pakistani nation got united on that day to make the country’s defence invincible,” the prime minister said in a statement issued by the PM House.