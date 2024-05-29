Search

Can visit visa holders perform Hajj? Here's official version of Saudi Arabia

Web Desk
07:48 PM | 29 May, 2024
RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has clarified that the visit visa holders cannot perform Hajj while being in the kingdom.

The country's interior ministry has announced that visit visa holders will not be allowed to enter or remain in Makkah during the Hajj season.

It has been highlighted that between May 23 and June 21, only pilgrims with Hajj permits may enter or remain in Makkah and those who violate the rules will have to face penalties.

The ministry emphasized that visit visas did not give the holder permission to perform Hajj, urging visitors currently in Saudi Arabia to avoid travel to Makkah during the specified period.

Earlier, the Ministry of Interior said it would start imposing fines amounting to $2,666 on anyone, including Saudi citizens, found entering Makkah without a Hajj permit between June 2-20.

As part of the preparations for the annual Hajj, the government of Saudi Arabia has also suspended the issuance of Umrah visas. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia confirmed the decision through the social media platform, X on Friday; the visa issuance would remain suspended from May 23 until June 21.

The ministry has also announced that all categories of tourist visa holders are banned from entering Makkah during this period to facilitate pilgrims who are landing in the kingdom.

The government has already announced that only Hajj visa holders are allowed to perform the Hajj, warning the violators about the strict punishment. 

Saudi Arabia also introduced the Nusuk application to allow those planning to perform Umrah to obtain permits to enter the Two Holy Mosques easily and comfortably.

The Ministry of Interior, Saudi Arabia has recently unveiled strict measures against violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates, and visitors, who attempt to enter Makkah without a valid Hajj permit. 

It bears mentioning that the government of Saudi Arabia would be welcoming over 2 million pilgrims from across the world for which the kingdom has made arrangements.

The government has also confirmed that pilgrims heading to Saudi Arabia would be displaying special tags that would help the authorities find illegal pilgrims.

In this regard, the Minister of Hajj, Tawfik Al Rabiah launched the Nusuk Card which contains comprehensive data on each pilgrim.

There is also a digital version of the card - available on Saudi apps Nusuk and Tawakklana -  and the pilgrims must display the card to get access to the holy places and move in and around the kingdom.

