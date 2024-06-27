Uzbekistan signs visa free agreement with this Muslim country

MUSCAT - The authorities in Uzbekistan and Oman have signed a visa waiver agreement to allow visitors from both countries to travel without the need for a visa.

The important discussion between the two sides happened in Muscat on Wednesday, the result of which was an agreement that would allow holders of diplomatic, private, and service passports to travel without requiring a visa.

Besides the visa waiver agreement, dignitaries from both sides underscored their deep-rooted relations and shared commitment to bolstering cooperation across diplomatic, economic, cultural, and scientific domains.

Leading the Omani delegation was Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidy, the Foreign Minister, while Uzbekistan was represented by Baxtiyor Saidov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

It is to be highlighted that visa-free agreements are being signed between different countries at a massive level nowadays primarily because countries need to recover the damages caused by COVID-19-triggered social distancing protocols which brought travel to a standstill.

In this regard, China and Thailand stand out for having waived visa requirements for a majority of countries. Recently, China allowed citizens from New Zealand, Australia, and Poland to travel to the country without the need for a visa.

Meanwhile, India has also allowed Thai citizens to travel to the country and explore the diverse culture without requiring any visa for a period of six months as a reciprocal measure.