Sonakshi Sinha's wedding video goes viral

Bollywood's latest buzz revolves around Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal as their first official wedding video emerges, instantly winning hearts across social media platforms.

The video, which beautifully encapsulates the memorable moments from their intimate ceremony, has become a centerpiece of admiration among fans and well-wishers.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, amidst the festivities, shared a glimpse of their special day on Instagram, where the video quickly garnered attention. It features heartfelt moments, including the signing of marriage documents and candid interactions with loved ones. One notable moment captured in the video was the lively rendition of the Bollywood classic "Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga" by friends and family, adding a touch of warmth and cheer to the occasion.

In a touching caption accompanying the post, Sonakshi expressed gratitude for the love and support received, emphasizing the bonds of family, friendship, and the genuine happiness that permeated the celebrations. The video not only showcased the couple's joy but also underscored their commitment to each other amidst the backdrop of laughter, emotions, and cherished memories.

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her versatile roles in Hindi cinema, tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in a simple yet elegant affair attended by close friends and family members.

The celebrations kicked off with traditional rituals, blending the essence of both families. Despite facing scrutiny on social media due to its interfaith nature, the wedding was a testament to love prevailing over differences. The evening reception at Mumbai's renowned 'Bastian' restaurant saw the gathering of nearly 1000 guests, marking the joyous union.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a testament to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's journey into marital bliss, resonating with fans worldwide who celebrate their union and wish them a lifetime of happiness.