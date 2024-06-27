Search

Lifestyle

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding video goes viral

08:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
sonakshi sinha and zaheer

Bollywood's latest buzz revolves around Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal as their first official wedding video emerges, instantly winning hearts across social media platforms.

The video, which beautifully encapsulates the memorable moments from their intimate ceremony, has become a centerpiece of admiration among fans and well-wishers. 

Sonakshi and Zaheer, amidst the festivities, shared a glimpse of their special day on Instagram, where the video quickly garnered attention. It features heartfelt moments, including the signing of marriage documents and candid interactions with loved ones. One notable moment captured in the video was the lively rendition of the Bollywood classic "Sochna Kya Jo Bhi Hoga" by friends and family, adding a touch of warmth and cheer to the occasion.

In a touching caption accompanying the post, Sonakshi expressed gratitude for the love and support received, emphasizing the bonds of family, friendship, and the genuine happiness that permeated the celebrations. The video not only showcased the couple's joy but also underscored their commitment to each other amidst the backdrop of laughter, emotions, and cherished memories.

Sonakshi Sinha, known for her versatile roles in Hindi cinema, tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in a simple yet elegant affair attended by close friends and family members.

The celebrations kicked off with traditional rituals, blending the essence of both families. Despite facing scrutiny on social media due to its interfaith nature, the wedding was a testament to love prevailing over differences. The evening reception at Mumbai's renowned 'Bastian' restaurant saw the gathering of nearly 1000 guests, marking the joyous union.

As the video continues to circulate online, it serves as a testament to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's journey into marital bliss, resonating with fans worldwide who celebrate their union and wish them a lifetime of happiness.

Lifestyle

08:00 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding video goes viral

03:21 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

YouTube deletes Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Bado Badi’ song again

11:34 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nimra Khan celebrates birthday with friends

08:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Malaika Arora's cryptic post on Arjun Kapoor's birthday fuels ...

07:30 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor share romantic moments from Anant ...

04:50 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Jannat Mirza hits 25 million followers on TikTok

Lifestyle

12:40 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Tiktoker Rabeeca Khan and Hussain Tareen's dreamy engagement pictures ...

12:42 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Hira Umer raises temperature with new sizzling pictures

04:28 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Priyanka Chopra's behind-the-scenes injury video goes viral

11:49 AM | 26 Jun, 2024

FIFA celebrates Messi's Birthday with Arif Lohar's song 'Aa Tenu Moj ...

05:17 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali's romantic video goes viral

07:46 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Yashma Gill sets pulses racing with new Instagram reel

Advertisement

Latest

08:07 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Yango Pakistan enhances safety features for Pakistan Safety Awareness Month

Gold & Silver

02:40 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: