Tajikistan’s Somon Air launches Islamabad-Dushanbe direct flights

ISLAMABAD – Tajikistan’s Somon Air has started its flight operations in Pakistan as its inaugural flight from capital Dushanbe touched down at Islamabad airport.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Ambassador of Tajikistan in Pakistan Yusuf Sharifzoda welcomed the passengers at the airport after the flight SMR-129 landed at Islamabad International Airport.

A cannon salute was also accorded to the aircraft upon arrival. The flight was handled by the Shaheen Airport Services, a subsidiary of the Pakistan Air Force.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion where the chief executive officer of the Somon Air expressed satisfaction over the milestone.

The return flight of Somon Air, SMR-130, took off from Islamabad to Dushanbe on same day in the afternoon with 52 passengers on board.

The direct flight operated between Dushanbe and Islamabad will not only save the travel time but also promote tourism.

The carrier will operate the flight once a week while Boeing 737 aircraft will be used for it. The number of flights will be increased subsequently.