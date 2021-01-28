Three TTP militants arrested in Karachi operation
06:37 PM | 28 Jan, 2021
KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital have arrested three militants of the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) on Thursday.

A police team led by SDPO Darkhshan and SHO Defence launched the major operation after receiving a tip off about presence of the terrorists in Qayyumabad area.

Two hand grenades, a bomb and three pistols were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

According to officials, the suspects provided assistance to terrorists for attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As probe is underway, search teams have been established to arrest their accomplice.

On January 24, security forces killed five terrorists, including two commanders, during two IBOs North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkkhwa, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

