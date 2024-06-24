UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

DUBAI - Popular low-cost airline, flydubai has announced the expansion of its operation in Pakistan with two Pakistani cities set to be included in the network.

The airline announced on Monday to start flights to Islamabad and Lahore. As per the official confirmation, the flights would start on July 1, 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of the carrier said Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai.

'Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network,' he added.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said as the flights will be operated by carrier's fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's management is confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience.

It is to be highlighted that flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. The carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot. The launch of flights would be helpful for commuters many of whom already avail of the services by other carriers.

What is the Fare?

As per the schedule, flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,300. On the other hand, return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.

Meanwhile, return Business Class fares from DXB to LHE start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,200. Return Business Class fares from LHE to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.