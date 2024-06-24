Search

Immigration

UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

Web Desk
10:48 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

DUBAI - Popular low-cost airline, flydubai has announced the expansion of its operation in Pakistan with two Pakistani cities set to be included in the network. 

The airline announced on Monday to start flights to Islamabad and Lahore. As per the official confirmation, the flights would start on July 1, 2024.

Commenting on the launch, Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer of the carrier said Pakistan has long been an important market for flydubai.

'Since 2010 when we first started operations to the market, we have seen sustained demand for travel and with the start of our daily services to Islamabad and Lahore, we look forward to offering passengers more opportunities to explore Dubai, the GCC region and beyond on the flydubai network,' he added.

Commenting on the launch of flights, Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said as the flights will be operated by carrier's fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's management is confident that passengers will enjoy an enhanced travel experience.

It is to be highlighted that flydubai first started operating flights to Pakistan in 2010 with the launch of flights to Karachi. The carrier also serves flights to Faisalabad, Karachi, Multan, Quetta and Sialkot. The launch of flights would be helpful for commuters many of whom already avail of the services by other carriers. 

What is the Fare?

As per the schedule, flights will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to Islamabad International Airport (ISB) and Allama Iqbal International Airport (LHE).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ISB start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,300. On the other hand, return Business Class fares from ISB to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.

Meanwhile, return Business Class fares from DXB to LHE start from AED 5,500 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,200. Return Business Class fares from LHE to DXB start from PKR 400,000 and Economy Class fares start from PKR 120,000.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

10:48 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE airline launches new flights to Lahore, Islamabad

06:29 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

UAE introduces revised visa fees for Pakistani travelers

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details ...

03:22 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada's Ontario hikes minimum wage to support workers

02:24 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Moscow warns of response as US announces closure of visa centre

09:04 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

PIA to connect with wider audience, improve travel experience through ...

Immigration

08:50 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Trump proposes automatic green card issuance for foreign students

08:33 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Kenya offers free e-visas to these citizens to spur tourism

08:21 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

India to start medical e-visa for these citizens: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Dollar makes gains against rupee in interbank trading

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: