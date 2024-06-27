T20 World Cup: England wins toss against India, chooses to field

In the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, England has won the toss against India and opted to field at the Providence Stadium in Georgetown.

According to Pakistani time, the match was scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM, but due to rain, the match couldn't start on time. The toss took place at 8:10 PM, and the match is set to commence at 8:45 PM.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team, while Jos Buttler will captain England.

In the previous semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, South Africa defeated Afghanistan by 9 wickets, qualifying for the mega event final for the first time.

At Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad, South Africa achieved an easy target of 56 runs against Afghanistan in 8.5 overs with a loss of one wicket.

It is noteworthy that an additional 250 minutes have been allocated to complete the match in the second semifinal. In case of rain causing the match to end prematurely, the top team after 8 rounds will qualify for the event final.