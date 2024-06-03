Search

T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia beat Oman by 11 runs in thrilling super over

10:06 AM | 3 Jun, 2024
T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia beat Oman by 11 runs in thrilling super over

In the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Namibia triumphed over Oman by 11 runs in a thrilling super over. Namibia chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Oman.

The match, held at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, ended in a tie, leading to a super over to decide the winner. Namibia set a target of 22 runs for Oman, who managed only 10 runs in their super over.

Earlier, Oman, batting first, set a target of 110 runs for Namibia. In their chase, Namibia scored 109 runs in the allotted overs, tying the match.

Namibia’s opener, Michael van Lingen, was dismissed without scoring. Nicholas Davin scored 24 runs, and Jan Frylinck made 45 runs before being dismissed. Captain Gerhard Erasmus scored 13 runs, JJ Smit made 8, and Zane Green was out for 0. David Wiese (9) and Lohan Louwrens (1) remained not out at the crease.

For Oman, pacer Bilal Khan took 1 wicket, captain Aqib Ilyas 1, Mehran Khan 3, and Ayaan Khan 1.

In the first innings, Oman managed to score 109 runs in 19.4 overs. Their batting line-up struggled from the start, losing two wickets in the first over.

Opener Kashyap Prajapati and Aqib Ilyas were both out for 0. Naseem Khushi scored 6, Zeeshan Maqsood 20, Ayaan Khan 15, Muhammad Nadeem 6, Mehran Khan 7, Shakeel Ahmad 11, and Kaleemullah 2. Bilal Khan added 1 run.

Namibia’s pacer Ruben Trumpelmann bowled exceptionally well, taking 4 wickets. David Wiese took 3, Bernard Scholtz 1, and captain Gerhard Erasmus 2 wickets.

Oman Squad:

Captain Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khalid Kail, Ayaan Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Mehran Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Kaleemullah, and Bilal Khan.

Namibia Squad:

Captain Gerhard Erasmus, Nicholas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Lohan Louwrens, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, and Tangeni Lungameni.

