Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Cricket underdog Afghanistan etched their name history as team defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs using DLS method in a thrilling fixture.
Rashid Khan led team secured their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot after their career best performance. Skipper Rashid Khan's crucial 10-ball 19, with three sixes, helped Afghanistan reach 115/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their last Super Eight match at St Vincent on Tuesday.
The heavy showers started after last ball, prompting the groundsmen to quickly cover the field. Despite the challenging conditions, Bangladesh will be pleased with their bowling effort, restricting Afghanistan to a modest total.
Opting to bat first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided Afghanistan with a steady start, navigating difficult batting conditions. Tigers maintained tight lines and lengths, and except for Rashid's late three sixes, the Afghan batsmen struggled to keep compusure.
Player of the Match, Naveen said his team worked so hard over the past few years and dreamed of this day.
Meanwhile, two semifinals are now set, first Afghanistan vs South Arica and second facig heavy weights India and England.
SF1: South Africa vs Afghanistan
SF2: India vs England
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
