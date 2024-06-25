Search

Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

Web Desk
10:12 AM | 25 Jun, 2024
Afghanistan make history after beating Bangladesh to reach T20 World Cup semi-finals
Source: https://web.facebook.com/icc

Cricket underdog Afghanistan etched their name history as team defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs using DLS method in a thrilling fixture.

Rashid Khan led team secured their first-ever T20 World Cup semifinal spot after their career best performance. Skipper Rashid Khan's crucial 10-ball 19, with three sixes, helped Afghanistan reach 115/5 in their 20 overs against Bangladesh in their last Super Eight match at St Vincent on Tuesday.

The heavy showers started after last ball, prompting the groundsmen to quickly cover the field. Despite the challenging conditions, Bangladesh will be pleased with their bowling effort, restricting Afghanistan to a modest total.

Opting to bat first, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran provided Afghanistan with a steady start, navigating difficult batting conditions. Tigers maintained tight lines and lengths, and except for Rashid's late three sixes, the Afghan batsmen struggled to keep compusure.

Player of the Match, Naveen said his team worked so hard over the past few years and dreamed of this day. 

Meanwhile, two semifinals are now set, first Afghanistan vs South Arica and second facig heavy weights India and England.

SF1: South Africa vs Afghanistan

SF2: India vs England

