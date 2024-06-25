Another PIA flight attendant slips away in Toronto as tally rises to 14

ISLAMABAD – Another flight attendant slipped away in Canada in the fifteenth such case that occurred this year.

Another Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight attendant went missing in Toronto, bringing the total number of male and female flight attendants unaccounted for in Canada to 14.

The missing flight attendant Noor Sher was assigned to flight PK 781 from Islamabad to Toronto. His absence was discovered when he failed to report for the return flight.

It was reported that Noor Sher has three wives, first spouse is is British citizen, another lives in Manchester, and the third resides in Asian nation. He also owns three houses in capital.

The missing flight attendants have allegedly applied for asylum in Canada.

Furthermore, sources revealed that a female flight attendant, who is currently in a Toronto jail, had been assigned to the Toronto route more than 10 times, despite clear instructions not to assign her to this route.

Separate committees were established by Ministry of Aviation and the national airline to investigate and assign responsibility for Hina Sani's assignments, but there has been no progress in these investigations.

PIA spokesperson said departmental action has been initiated against Noor Sher.

The spokesperson also mentioned that all previously missing flight attendants have been terminated from their jobs, while the report from the Ministry of Aviation and airline inquiry committees regarding Hina Sani's assignments is still awaited.