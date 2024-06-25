Search

Check Sindh's new Vehicle Registration Policy after end of 60-day deadline

11:08 AM | 25 Jun, 2024
KARACHI – The government of Sindh has proposed significant changes to car registration laws aimed at enhancing traffic safety and compliance with regulations.

According to Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, vehicles will no longer be allowed to operate without registration, effectively ending the 60-day registration window after purchase.

Under the new rule, all vehicles must be registered before leaving the dealership or entering the country. This amendment aims to curb the misuse of 'Applied For' number plates, which has allowed unregistered vehicles to be driven legally during the registration period.

Imported cars arriving at Karachi's seaport must be registered immediately if they intend to remain in Sindh. Vehicles destined for other provinces will not be allowed to operate on Sindh roads until they are registered and will be transported via carriers.

The government plans to impose harsh penalties for non-compliance, including a proposed penalty for violators. These measures are part of a broader effort to enhance vehicle tracking and ensure that all vehicles on Sindh's roads meet regulatory standards.

The proposed changes to the Motor Vehicles Ordinance 1965 are expected to be presented at the upcoming cabinet meeting and are anticipated to be approved with strong support and minimal opposition.

